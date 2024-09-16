 Robbery At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office In Gwalior: Thief Steals Laptops, CCTV Drive & More, Leaves Threatening Note In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRobbery At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office In Gwalior: Thief Steals Laptops, CCTV Drive & More, Leaves Threatening Note In Gwalior

Robbery At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office In Gwalior: Thief Steals Laptops, CCTV Drive & More, Leaves Threatening Note In Gwalior

It was found that two office laptops, DVR of CCTV cameras and other items were missing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Theft at occurred at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance office in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In A bizarre incident, the thieves took away two office laptops, DVR of CCTV cameras and other items from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance office in Gwalior on Sunday. The thieves left a threatening letter and asked to arrange ₹2 Lakhs. 

The police have registered a case against the thief in the police station and further investigations are underway. 

According to information received, when a security guard reached the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office located in the city center area on Monday, he saw  the lock broken. Shocked by the sight, he informed office head Manoj Goyal and the police.

The police reached the spot and started investigations. It was found that  two office laptops, DVR of CCTV cameras and other items were missing. 

FPJ Shorts
Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa's Hand In Viral Video
Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa's Hand In Viral Video
Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Died Of Heart Attack, Not Poisoning, Confirms Magisterial Enquiry
Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Died Of Heart Attack, Not Poisoning, Confirms Magisterial Enquiry
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Bootcamp Under CM Youth Training Scheme; 100 Job Aspirants Participate
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Bootcamp Under CM Youth Training Scheme; 100 Job Aspirants Participate
Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam
Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam

The police also found a threatening letter on the table of the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance City Center branch head.

Read Also
Major Concern: Every 4 Seconds, One Brain Stroke In India, Experts Blame Lack Of Awareness
article-image
Letter left by thief at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance office in Gwalior

Letter left by thief at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance office in Gwalior | FP Photo

The letter found lying on Head's Table

When the bank officials and police officers read the letter, they were stunned. "In the letter, it has been written that the reason for this theft is the company providing guards which are Sims and Sunrise and asked them to arrange ₹2 Lakhs and keep them near the NH-46  pillar on the Ghatigaon Highway at 9 pm, otherwise he will commit the theft again. 

The letter further added, “If the owner of the company fulfil the demand, the stolen items will be returned. And, If the money does not come then they will break the locks of Akash Coaching on the intervening night of Monday.” 

Read Also
MP: Youth's Obscene Dance To 'Yahi Vali Lunga' In Front Of Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Statue Goes...
article-image

Case registered

At present, the police have registered a case of theft against the unknown thief seen in the CCTV camera and have started searching for him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Robbery At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office In Gwalior: Thief Steals Laptops, CCTV Drive &...

Robbery At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office In Gwalior: Thief Steals Laptops, CCTV Drive &...

Bhopal: Session On Mental Health Care For Guardians Of Specially Abled Kids Held Under

Bhopal: Session On Mental Health Care For Guardians Of Specially Abled Kids Held Under

Indore: Drones Banned During President Droupadi Murmu's Two-Day Visit; DAVV Holds Four Rehearsals...

Indore: Drones Banned During President Droupadi Murmu's Two-Day Visit; DAVV Holds Four Rehearsals...

Project Cheetah: Audit Report Flags 'Lack Of Coordination' Between Central, Madhya Pradesh Govt...

Project Cheetah: Audit Report Flags 'Lack Of Coordination' Between Central, Madhya Pradesh Govt...

Madhya Pradesh: 12 Policemen Found Gambling In Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh; 6 Suspended After VIDEO...

Madhya Pradesh: 12 Policemen Found Gambling In Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh; 6 Suspended After VIDEO...