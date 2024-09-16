Robbery At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office In Gwalior: Thief Steals Laptops, CCTV Drive & More, Leaves Threatening Note In Gwalior

Theft at occurred at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance office in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In A bizarre incident, the thieves took away two office laptops, DVR of CCTV cameras and other items from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance office in Gwalior on Sunday. The thieves left a threatening letter and asked to arrange ₹2 Lakhs.

The police have registered a case against the thief in the police station and further investigations are underway.

According to information received, when a security guard reached the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Office located in the city center area on Monday, he saw the lock broken. Shocked by the sight, he informed office head Manoj Goyal and the police.

The police reached the spot and started investigations. It was found that two office laptops, DVR of CCTV cameras and other items were missing.

The police also found a threatening letter on the table of the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance City Center branch head.

Letter left by thief at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance office in Gwalior | FP Photo

The letter found lying on Head's Table

When the bank officials and police officers read the letter, they were stunned. "In the letter, it has been written that the reason for this theft is the company providing guards which are Sims and Sunrise and asked them to arrange ₹2 Lakhs and keep them near the NH-46 pillar on the Ghatigaon Highway at 9 pm, otherwise he will commit the theft again.

The letter further added, “If the owner of the company fulfil the demand, the stolen items will be returned. And, If the money does not come then they will break the locks of Akash Coaching on the intervening night of Monday.”

Case registered

At present, the police have registered a case of theft against the unknown thief seen in the CCTV camera and have started searching for him.