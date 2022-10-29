Road repair to begin soon: Mayor

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The repair of roads, which was pending due to tussle between Public Work Department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), seems to have settled as both the agencies have buried the hatchet. Mayor Malti Rai has assured of speedy repair.

This comes after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave ultimatum of 15 days to Public Work Department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to improve condition of roads.

After Chief Minister’s ultimatum, BMC and PWD swung into action and convened a meeting to settle the issue. PWD Chief Engineer Sanjay Maske, Municipal Commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani were present at the meeting where officers made a plan to improve condition of roads. Hamidia Road will be repaired first.

The 4-km long Hamidia Road running from Bharat Talkies to Shahjehanabad is in a dilapidated state. Hamidia Road is under PWD. The condition of road has deteriorated in last two years. The municipal corporation had dug the road for laying pipeline. After this, it was repaired immediately but was not covered with asphalt.

At present, the road has developed potholes around Bharat Talkies, Alpana Tiraha, Ghoda Nakkas, Shahjehanabad police station. Apart from Hamidia Road, the repair of 18 PWD roads including Kolar Road, Data Colony were discussed.

Last year in August, chief minister had dissolved Capital Project Administration due to dilapidated roads.

No conflict

Mayor Malti Rai told Free Press, “We had a meeting with PWD and all issues have been settled. Road repair will start in next couple of days. PWD will repair roads under its possession. BMC will repair its roads. There is no conflict and confusion.”