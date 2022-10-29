Bhopal: ‘Resource Adequacy Plan to provide reliable, sufficient power’

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Resource Adequacy Plan will help in supplying reliable and adequate power 24 hours a day at affordable rates to electricity consumers, said Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

In September and October last year, there was difficulty in supplying power in the country. With implementation of this plan, problems will not take place, he added.

Tomar was speaking at a workshop of Western Region States on, Resource Adequacy-Need and Way Forward, organised by Central Electricity Authority at Courtyard Marriott on Friday. He virtually joined the workshop.

Tomar said that the plan would help to assess power requirements accurately. Madhya Pradesh will implement it on priority basis. Tomar said that 24-hour electricity supply was being provided to domestic consumers in the state. It is 10 hours for agriculture purposes.

Chairman Central Electricity Authority Ghanshyam Prasad said that guidelines for implementation of Resource Adequacy Plan had been prepared. He said that work had been taken up as pilot project in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. It will be completed by March 2023.

Resource Adequacy Plan will be beneficial for the state distribution companies for optimum utilisation of generation capacity, harnessing the diversity associated with power demand and sharing of generation assets among different states. The scheme will also help the states in optimum capacity planning and power procurement. This will reduce the cost of power supply to the consumers, Prasad said.

Principal Secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey gave information about power banking implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

Managing Director MP Power Management Company Vivek Porwal spoke on various aspects including resource adequacy plan and availability of power during peak hours.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, officers of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Daman Diu also gave important suggestions in the workshop.