MP: CM to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Bhopal's longest six-lane road in Kolar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhoomipujan of the six-lane Concrete Cement (CC) road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 222 crore from 'Kolar Tirahe to Gol Jod' at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar, Kolar, Bhopal will be held on October 29. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform Bhoomi puja.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma and Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania inspected the preparations regarding the Bhoomi Pujan site and gave necessary directions to the departmental officers and the construction agency.

The construction of CC Road will change of picture of Kolar. This road would be the first longest six-lane CC road of Raja Bhoj ki city of Bhopal which would not only open the doors of Kolar's progress but would also enhance the beauty of Kolar satellite township. With the increase in the connectivity of this area, the employment opportunities for the people will also increase, said the MLA.

Notably, the length of this road will be 15 km and the width 35.0 meters (105 feet). The highway will have additional services too like footpaths along with the dividers in the route with beautification of the square intersections falling in the middle of the road, and parking area on the surrounding land.

Apart from being useful for the 3.5 lakh population of Kolar, this road will be useful for people of about five to six districts commuting from Obaidullaganj, Mandideep, Salkanpur, Harda, Timarni, and other places. CCTV cameras will be installed all over the road and these cameras will be linked to the police control room. During the construction of the road, construction work on many bridges and culverts will also be done.