RGPV Bhopal Scam: Former Banker's Wife Arrested From Ranchi In Multi-Crore Fraud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police team investigating the multi-crore scam committed in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Viswavidyalaya (RGPV) has arrested one more accused. The name of accused is Rashmi Mishra, the wife of former manager of private bank Kumar Mayank. With this, 10 accused have been arrested.

Additional police commissioner Anil Kumar Shukla said Rashmi Mishra was arrested from Ranchi. Mayank had prepared demand draft (DD) of Rs 2 crore in the name of his wife and deposited it in her account. The money belonged to RGPV. “She was held from Ranchi (Jharkhand) on Friday. Today, she was produced before court and from there, she was sent to judicial custody,” he said. Her judicial custody will continue till June 19.

Charge sheet

The prosecution officer PN Singh said charge sheet against accused involved in RGPV scam would be produced on June 19. It is mandatory to produce charge sheet within 90 days of the case.

Reply submitted

The police team investigating RGPV case has submitted reply in Supreme Court challenging the interim bail of former RGPV registrar professor RS Rajput. Rajput obtained interim relief till submission of reply by the investigating agency.