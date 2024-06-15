Bhopal: Scientist Among 6 Lose Rs 60 Lakh To Security Guard

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard allegedly duped six persons including a scientist to the tune of Rs 60 lakh, promising two-fold return after investing money in a chit fund company. According to Habibganj police station TI Sarita Barman, complainant Naval Singh Lodhi runs a tea kiosk in Kaliyasot Dam area. He was acquainted with security guard with Chhotu Lodhi, earlier employed at Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board office in Banskhedi.

In January 2024, Chhotu approached Naval, offering him to double his money, if he invested in a chit fund company. Naval invested Rs 5 lakh from January to May 2024. The police said that Chhotu had also approached several other persons including scientist Dushyat Sharma offering them to invest money in the scheme The scientist gave him Rs 40 lakh, while the other people gave him close to Rs 15 lakh.

After some time, Chhotu gave several cheques to Naval and five persons, telling them to withdraw the amount from the bank by using the cheque, and went missing. When the cheques were taken to the bank, the victims learnt that they were fake. Realising that they had been duped, victims approached the police a few days ago. After probe, the police registered a case of fraud and cheating against Chhotu on Saturday. Efforts are underway to trace him.