Bhopal Teen Dies While Shooting Instagram Reel In Front Of Union Minister Shivraj's Residence 'Mama Ka Ghar'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager died in an unfortunate road accident in the capital city of Bhopal on the wee hours of Saturday. The teenager was riding a bike while making a reel for his Instagram-Account. The Boy lost his Balance and his Head slammed on the Road, resulting in his Death on the spot.

His two other friends, who were riding pillions, sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The accident is said to have occurred on the Link Road in front of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence.

The body of the deceased has undergone postmortem and the TT Nagar Police have returned the body to the family members.

According to information, the victim is identified as Raj Verma, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the City. He worked as a Telecaller in a Call-Center. During the early hours of the Saturday morning, at around 3 AM, Verma, along with two of his mates, Tanmay Verma and Ranjit, went to New Market on Raj Verma's two-wheeler. They sat near the Atal Path for sometime and then left for home at around 4 in the morning.

The Boys then reached Link Road and decided to shoot a reel. While riding on Road No. 1, in front of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house, their bike slipped and rammed in the divider. Raj died on the spot, and Tanmay Verma and Ranjit sustained minor injuries.