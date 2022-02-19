Rewa: Lokayukta police arrest steno for taking bribe of Rs 12,000

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukata police arrested a steno red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 in Rewa on Friday.

According to reports, the steno, Dhirendra Singh Tomar who is posted as a steno in the Registry Office in Rewa, was demanding the bribe in lieu of withdrawal Rs 1.20 lakh trapped in slot booking.

Tomar was not ready to sanction the money without taking the bribe. After which the victim, Deepak Pandey (35), a resident of Gulab Nagar, Rewa had lodged a complaint to the Lokayukta SP.

Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and asked the victim to act accordingly. As soon as Pandey gave him money at the registry office on Friday afternoon, the team rushed to the spot and caught Tomar red handed.

Lokayukta SP Gopal Singh Dhakad said that the police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and started an investigation into the matter.

The accused, however, released on bail after the Lokayukta team completed the proceedings.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:02 PM IST