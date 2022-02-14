Bhopal: Three Rewa youths to get new limbs, actor Sonu Sood offers help

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has agreed to bear expenses of organ transplant of three youths from Rewa district, after a Twitter user tweeted their requirements and tagged him recently.

Sood called all three of them to Surat on Sunday and got them admitted in the hospital, informed the coordinator of August Kranti Manch, Kunj Bihari. The youths belong to families who could not afford transplant after they lost limbs in accident, said Bihari.

He told Free Press that their families applied for aid from the government several times but to no avail. They had lost hope. I recently tweeted their stories and received a reply from Sonu Sood that he wanted to help, he added.

One of the youths, Praveen Tiwari, told Free Press, I met with an accident on February 8, 2021. Doctors removed one of my legs. I was not getting proper treatment in Rewa, so I went to AIIMS, Raipur. Government was not ready to provide aid. Sonu Sood is a saviour for me.

Farmer Kamlakar Kushwah said, I lost my upper limb to thresher while working. I was tired of trying to get help from government. One day, our sarpanch told Bihari about me and he tweeted my story. I hope, I will get back to work in the fields.

The resident of Lauwa, Yaduvansh Prasad Vishwakarma, said, I worked as an outsource staffer for power department. Both my arms got burned while working on the line one day. I cannot work without my hands. I went to every elected representative I could. I thought I deserved treatment as the accident happened while I was on duty, but to no avail.

