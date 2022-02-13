Bhopal: Satyamev Jayate panel declares 2 remaining names in BHEL Thrift Society polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Satyamev Jayate panel of BHELís Thrift Society on Sunday declared the remaining two members from their panel for ensuing board of directorsí polls.

Deputy general managers OP Singh and Rajesh Kunar Parte announced the names of the two candidates out of 11 from the panel, during the closing ceremony of the five-day long member awareness week.

The panel discussed the financial irregularities that took place in the existing term during the member awareness week. Hundreds of members of Thrift Society attended the awareness week, where the panel members read out their election manifesto.

They told the members about the alleged misappropriation of funds and promised to end the same.

A member of the panel, Deepak Gupta, said, The interest rates will be reduced to 7% if we are elected. We promise to hold a full-fledged investigation into the financial irregularities that has affected the society and the members.

The panel assured that they will fight for their rights. The candidates from the panel include Deepak Gupta, Naresh Singh Jadaun, Nishant Nanda, Kailash Malviya, Suresh Kumar Jagat, Rajkumar Idpachi, Krishna Dongre. The women candidates include Asha Mandre and Anjana.

The campaigning for the ensuing polls is at its peak. The polls for the election of 11 board of directors were to be held on January 8. They were postponed to January 23 as candidates failed to file nomination.

With increasing cases of corona in mid-January, the society had pushed the polls of the board of directors of the 4,700-member society, without announcing the dates. The polls of BHEL Thrift Society may be held after March 31, election officer Chhavikant Baghmare told Free Press.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:39 PM IST