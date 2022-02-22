Rewa: Kols to be provided with basic amenities

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): MP Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said on Monday that the people of the Kols would be provided with water, power and house.

Those who are landless will be given land to build homes, Gautam said.

He made the statement as the chief guest at a conference in the Devtalab area in the district.

There are 20,000 voters of the Kol community who live in 135 places in the district, he said, adding that the candidate they vote for becomes the legislator from the area.

The Speaker said he had received many applications for housing, drinking water and medical facilities.

He also said that those issues would be resolved in a time-bound programme.

Gautam further said that the conference was held to unite the Kols and heard their problems and directed the officials to solve those issues.

A conference of the Kols would be held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be invited to the meet, he said.

