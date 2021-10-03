e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:54 PM IST

Rewa: Girl, grandpa killed, siblings injured as vehicle rams stationary truck

The members of family were on way to Prayagraj to immerse mortal remains of their kin.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL/REWA: A 60-year-old man and his 8-year-old granddaughter died while nine of their family members were injured when their vehicle rammed a stationary truck at 3.30 am in Rewa on Sunday.

The family members were on way to Prayagraj for immersion of mortal remains of their kin. Police said the family belongs to Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh. The deceased were identified as Rameshwar Kewart and Richa Kewart.

They were sitting in front while nine of the family members including children were on rear seat. Chakghat police station incharge Praveen Upadhyay said driver lost control and rammed a stationary truck.

Their other family members were in another vehicle and were following them. They rushed the injured to hospital where Kewart and Richa were declared brought dead. The nine injured include Nisha, 5, Chachiti, 10, Hema, 10, and Pooja, 17.

Upadhyay said the driver also received injuries. The Chakghat police have registered a case and have launched probe into the incident.

