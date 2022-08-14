Rewa: Deputy Director apprises breeders of ways to protect cattle from diseases

Representative Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst rising cases of pig deaths in the Rewa district, the veterinary department Deputy Director Dr Rajesh Mishra has directed all the veterinary service institutions of the district to keep a vigilant eye on such areas, gram panchayats and wards where pig breeding and pig farming are prevalent.

Along with this, the veterinary clinic operators have also been issued instructions to form a technical committee and take stock of such areas regularly, as well as dispense immediate aid to the pigs found with symptoms. The veterinary department has appealed to all the pig breeders to get their pigs treated as well as vaccinated, if symptoms of disease are observed in them.

The deputy director of veterinary services said that the precautions are being observed in wake of several cases of lumpy virus, which have been detected in Rajasthan and Gujarat. He added that the virus is known to cause skin diseases among cows and buffaloes.

Continuing to inform about the disease, the deputy director said, 'Virus results in the formation of lumps on the skin of animals, which burst after sometime and wounds are formed on the very area'. He spoke on other symptoms of lumpy virus among cows and buffaloes, which include formation of excessive saliva, fever and indigestion.

In order to curb the spread of the disease in the Rewa district, all the veterinary clinics and hospitals have been directed to restrict the arrival of cattle from the states affected with lumpy virus.

