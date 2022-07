Bhopal: 12 Rakshabandhan Special trains between Rani Kamalapati and Rewa Station

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration has decided to run 12 Rakshabandhan special trains between Rani Kamalapati-Rewa-Rani Kamalapati for the convenience of passengers on the occasion of Rakhi festival.

Two trips of 02189/02190 Rakshabandhan Special between Rani Kamalapati-Rewa-Rani Kamalapati will be available for passengers.

Train No. 02189 Rani Kamalapati - Rewa Superfast Special will leave Rani Kamalapati Station at 22.15 hrs on August 5 and August 12. Similarly, train No. 02190 Rewa - Rani Kamalapati Superfast Special will leave Rewa station at 18.50 hrs.

Two trips of trains 02179/02190 Rakshabandhan Special between Rani Kamalapati-Rewa-Rani Kamalapati will be available.

Train No. 02179 Rani Kamalapati - Rewa Superfast Special will be on August 07 and August 14 (Sunday) and it will depart from Rani Kamalapati station at 21.15 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 02180 Rewa - Rani Kamalapati Superfast Special will leave Rewa station at 18.50 hrs.

The two trips of train 02174/02173 Rakshabandhan Special between Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa will be available for passengers.

Train No. 02174 Rewa - Rani Kamalapati Superfast Special will be available at Rewa station on August 09 and August 16 (Tuesday) at 18.50 hrs.

Similarly, train No. 02173 Rani Kamalapati – Rewa Superfast Special will be available on August 10 and August 17 (Wednesdays) at Rani Kamalapati Station at 22.15 hrs.