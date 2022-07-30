Bhopal: Welder’s son is eyeing Gold

Representational Pic | FPJ

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Defying personal odds, Vijay Yadav, NCOE Bhopal Judo Athlete, was selected to represent India in Commonwealth Games 2022 in the 60 Kg weight category.

Talking to the media, Vijay said, "I have won several gold and silver medals in the all-India university championship as well as junior and senior national championships. I have also participated in the Asian Games and won gold in the Commonwealth judo championship in 2018 and 2019."

Vijay mentioned that he hails from a low-income family, but it never stopped him from dreaming big. Vijay Yadav's father used to do welding work, which sometimes led to having no food to eat. To change his destiny, Vijay Yadav started going to the sports centres and started giving trials. So that he gets selected for any sport, he can get enough food.

But, athlete's financial situation never stopped him from playing, he kept working hard, and now the whole country is cheering for his win.

When asked about the athlete's difficulties, Vijay said, 'There was no fare even to go to the centre by auto or car. The centre was about 10 to 15 kms from my village. Sometimes he used to take a lift from the cyclist and sometimes from other vehicles. Sometimes I had to go on foot, and sometimes someone would give me a lift for a few kilometres. This was the daily story. Later I got selected at the residential centre. After that, I started getting all kinds of facilities.'

Read Also MP boy selected for World Athletics U20 Championships 2022, eying his first international gold