MP boy selected for World Athletics U20 Championships 2022, eying his first international gold

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old MP-based athlete, Arjun Waskale has been selected to represent India in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 to be held at Cali, Colombia from August 1.

According to officials, Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy’s athlete Waskale will participate in 1500m and 800m races in the world championship.

According to coach SK Prasad, Sprinter Arjun is the first MP academy athlete to participate in the World Junior Athletics championship.He told Free Press, ‘I feel happy and proud that our MP-based athlete is going to participate in an international championship.’

“All a player seek is support”

Athlete Arjun Waskale told FPJ, ‘This will be my first international championship. Like every player, my eyes are looking for gold, and I want to make our country proud. I have always been into sprinting, and my family has always supported me for my dreams. Support is the most important thing for any player, all we seek is support, and I am fortunate enough that I have always got it from everyone around me.’

When asked about the things he wishes could be different in sports, he said, ‘I feel a sports person should get extra marks when they are in the tournament so that they can play freely without any burden of their studies. It’ll make it easier for us to focus more on the sport. If we do well academically, our parents would support our passion for sports and worry less about our academic career.’

Earlier, Arjun Waskale got selected for the Junior world championship after his performance in the 20th National Federation Cup Juniors (U20) Athletics Championships. It was held at Chhotubhai Purani Sports Complex, Nadiad, Gujarat, from June 2-4, 2022. Arjun finished his race in 3 min 46.31 sec.

