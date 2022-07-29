e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 34 medicinal plants and products displayed at Regional Museum of Natural History

Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal organises an exhibition themed ‘Importance of Medicinal Plants to Human Life,’ to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day’.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 34 plants of medicine importance are on display along with their products at Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal.

The plants included Amaltaas, Imli, Sehjan, Malkagni, Neer Brahmi, Nirgundi, Shatavari, Sarpagandha, Jamun, Aola, Harad, Badahar, Gudahal, Sita ashok, Arjun, Mahua, Vilb, Karanj, Semal, Bargad, Pakhar, Kabeet, Jangal Jalebi, Kachnar, Adusa, Harshringar,Giloy, Kaalmegh, Bhuiaola, Mandukaparni, Neem, Molshri and Khirni .

It is part of a temporary exhibition themed ‘Importance of Medicinal Plants to Human Life,’ which began on Thursday. The exhibition is being organised by RMNH in association with Hitendra Kumar Ram from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal to celebrate ‘World Nature Conservation Day’ which falls on July 28.

Chief Guest of the event Prof. Khem Singh Deheriya, Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal inaugurated the exhibition.

Besides that exhibition, the museum organised an essay writing competition themed ‘Nurture Our Nature’ to create awareness towards nature conservation among the students. 104 students of class 9th to 10th from 21 schools of Bhopal participated in this contest.

During the programme, scientist-in-charge of the museum Manoj Kumar Sharma; Scientist-C, Beenish Rafat; Scientist-C, Manik Lal Gupta; Hitendra Kumar Ram from Atal Bihari Vajpayi Hindi University, Bhopal, Pradeep Nandi from NCHSE, Bhopal, Mohd. Khalique from Bhopal Birds; teachers and staff members of the museum were present.

Rafat coordinated the temporary exhibition and Manik Lal Gupta, Scientist-C coordinated essay writing contest.

Read Also
Bhopal: State sees 244 COVID-19 cases, one death, 293 recoveries
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: 34 medicinal plants and products displayed at Regional Museum of Natural History

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh lead Indian contingent at opening ceremony, watch...

Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh lead Indian contingent at opening ceremony, watch...

Mumbai: Four persons of one family found dead in Govandi

Mumbai: Four persons of one family found dead in Govandi

Uttar Pradesh woman gang-raped, given 'triple talaq' over dowry

Uttar Pradesh woman gang-raped, given 'triple talaq' over dowry

Thane: Woman gets one year of rigorous imprisonment for running brothel

Thane: Woman gets one year of rigorous imprisonment for running brothel

Commonwealth Games 2022: Virat Kohli extends wishes to women's cricket team ahead of their opener vs...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Virat Kohli extends wishes to women's cricket team ahead of their opener vs...