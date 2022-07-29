Bhopal: 34 medicinal plants and products displayed at Regional Museum of Natural History

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 34 plants of medicine importance are on display along with their products at Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal.

The plants included Amaltaas, Imli, Sehjan, Malkagni, Neer Brahmi, Nirgundi, Shatavari, Sarpagandha, Jamun, Aola, Harad, Badahar, Gudahal, Sita ashok, Arjun, Mahua, Vilb, Karanj, Semal, Bargad, Pakhar, Kabeet, Jangal Jalebi, Kachnar, Adusa, Harshringar,Giloy, Kaalmegh, Bhuiaola, Mandukaparni, Neem, Molshri and Khirni .

It is part of a temporary exhibition themed ‘Importance of Medicinal Plants to Human Life,’ which began on Thursday. The exhibition is being organised by RMNH in association with Hitendra Kumar Ram from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal to celebrate ‘World Nature Conservation Day’ which falls on July 28.

Chief Guest of the event Prof. Khem Singh Deheriya, Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal inaugurated the exhibition.

Besides that exhibition, the museum organised an essay writing competition themed ‘Nurture Our Nature’ to create awareness towards nature conservation among the students. 104 students of class 9th to 10th from 21 schools of Bhopal participated in this contest.

During the programme, scientist-in-charge of the museum Manoj Kumar Sharma; Scientist-C, Beenish Rafat; Scientist-C, Manik Lal Gupta; Hitendra Kumar Ram from Atal Bihari Vajpayi Hindi University, Bhopal, Pradeep Nandi from NCHSE, Bhopal, Mohd. Khalique from Bhopal Birds; teachers and staff members of the museum were present.

Rafat coordinated the temporary exhibition and Manik Lal Gupta, Scientist-C coordinated essay writing contest.