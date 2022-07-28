e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: State sees 244 COVID-19 cases, one death, 293 recoveries

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 3 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,49,188 on Thursday after the detection of 244 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 10,752, an official said.

The recovery count was 10,36,856 after an increase of 293 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,580, the official said.

He added that the overall coronavirus tests conducted in MP stood at 2,96,99,144, including 7,948 on Thursday.

A government release said 12,40,59,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,84,903 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,49,188, new cases 244, death toll 10,752, recoveries 10,36,856, active cases 1580, number of tests so far 2,96,99,144.

