Bhopal: 22% surplus rainfall in MP, 19 districts have deficient rainfall

Photo: Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh recorded 22% surplus rainfall till today. West division has recorded 42% rainfall while east division has recorded normal rainfall, according to meteorological department report.

State recorded 495.6mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 407mm rainfall. Similarly, west division recorded 531.8 mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 375mm. East division recorded 488mm rainfall which is normal.

However, 19 districts have deficient rainfall in the state. Anuppur, chhatapur, Damoh, Dindori, Katni, Narsingpur, Niwari, Panna, Rewa, Satna,Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria of East division has deficient rainfall.

Alirajpur, Bhind,Datia, Dhar, Jhabua of West division has deficient rainfall.