Rewa: 3 killed, two injured after truck rams into parked vehicles

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed and two others injured when a truck rammed into two stationary vehicles on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning hours on Rewa-Prayagraj National Highway, around 65 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

A truck rammed into a tanker and a pick-up van, which were parked on the road, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, inspector B C Vishwas of Sohagi police station said.

The victims were pulled out of the parked vehicles with the help of locals, he said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:00 PM IST