e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Rewa: 3 kids killed as truck collides with bike

The incident took place when the victims were returning home after giving their Class 10 final exams, sub-inspector Pragya Patel of Khatkhari outpost said.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Three children were killed when a truck collided with their motorcycle and ran over them on a national highway in Rewa district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when the victims were returning home after giving their Class 10 final exams, sub-inspector Pragya Patel of Khatkhari outpost said. A speeding truck travelling in the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle and ran over the trio, killing them on the spot, she said.

The victims Taj Ansari, Ranu Ansari and Ishma Ansari were cousins, she said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded, the official said.

ALSO READ

Rewa: Kols to be provided with basic amenities Rewa: Kols to be provided with basic amenities

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
Advertisement