Revenge travel: A dig in the pockets of common man

Bhopal: Lifting of lockdown brought a huge relief to numerous travel enthusiasts in the state. Their more than a year long ‘roomvas’ is now over and to head towards ‘vans’ (forests) they require funds.

Tourism in Madhya Pradesh is picking up as people were feeling bored at ‘stay home’ and are now resorting to revenge travelling. Monsoon has also added to the fervour.

The private tourism industry has, however, suffered a significant blow during the pandemic. Inflation that followed the lockdown has already hiked the package rates. Additionally, restrictions imposed due to the anticipated third wave have added to the stack.

Visiting domestic destinations in small groups appears to be the most popular type of travel while the virus is still there.

A tour planner in Dhuandhar Falls, Aditya Shrivastav, told Free Press that previously, the visitors to the exotic tourist spot outside Jabalpur would opt for shared packages as it helped them save costs.

In the past, if there was a group of five, they would join with others until there were around 10 to 14 people. That way, the rental charges of the boat would not be high, he said

He further said that the two groups he led last week, each comprised five people and to avoid joining other groups, they were willing to pay more for the rentals.