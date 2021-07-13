People are treating third COVID-19 wave predictions like weather forecast: Centre

The Centre also expressed concern over the "gross violations" of COVID-appropriate behaviour in several parts of the country and said this can nullify the gains made so far.

They even listed three common excuses people make to not wear masks: a. People don’t wear masks using breathing problems as an excuse. b. People don’t wear masks as they find it uncomfortable. c. People don’t wear masks as they believe that they don’t need to wear them as long as they maintain social distancing.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, who was also present at the press conference, said globally, a third wave of COVID-19 is being seen and called on people to make efforts to ensure that it does not happen in India.

"The world is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. We have to join hands to ensure that the third wave doesn't hit India," he said.