'No reply has come from them': Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul over indemnity to Moderna

India has last month approved the import of US pharmaceutical major Moderna’s mRNA technology-based COVID-19 vaccine. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine in the country to be given the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

Meanwhile, discussions regarding granting indemnity to Moderna have been initiated but no reply has come from the company, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

"Talks initiated, no reply has come from them. We're waiting for the process. Negotiations are on with positive mind. We're in the process of trying to clinch it but there's a back & forth as it's a negotiated process," he said.