Retired IAS Bharat Bhushan Vyas Appointed Chief Administrator Of Shrinathji Temple | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa has appointed retired IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Vyas as the first chief administrator of Shrinathji temple. He gave the appointment letter to Vyas on behalf of Tilakayat Shri.

As chief administrator Bharat Bhushan would take care of day-to-day functioning of the Phustimargiya Pradhan Peeth Prabhu Srinath’s haveli.

On the blessings of Shri 108 Goswami Tilakayat, Shri Indradaman Ji Maharaj Shri (Shri Rakesh Ji Bawa Saheb) and Shri Gunsai Ji Swarup, and under the guidance Shri Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa, a new post of chief administrator was created to enhance arrangements in the haveli.

Bharat Bhushan has vast experience of administration as he has served on various positions in the Government of India for 38 years.

He had also won a gold medal during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy. Be it working at the UN or chairing many important departments on behalf of India in the United Nations, Vyas proved his administrative skills on every occasion.

