MP: Woman Murders Husband's Brother Over Family Dispute In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman murdered her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) with a sharp-edged weapon because of a family dispute, the police said on Friday.

Her father-in-law also got injured in the incident. The Kotwali police arrested the woman. According to reports, the murder was the result of a long dispute.

The woman objected to her brother-in-law making her husband drink liquor. The police said that 30-year-old Jitendra Rathore, resident of Dohar Mohalla in Ganj, locked horns with his sister-in-law (elder brother’s wife), Lukky Bai, on Thursday night.

The situation came to such a pass that the woman picked up a knife and attacked Jitendra on Friday morning. When her father-in-law Kamlesh Rathore tried to rescue, he also sustained injuries.

Both of them were rushed to the district hospital from where Jitendra was sent to a hospital in Bhopal where he was declared dead. In-charge of Kotwali police station Vikas Khinchi said that the members of the family fought throughout the night.

The situation came to such a pass that Jitendra was murdered in the morning, he said, adding that the woman was taken into custody for questioning. The police said that the woman was angry because her brother-in-law made her husband drink a lot of liquor. Jitendra was selling vegetable on a handcart.

