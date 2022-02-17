Retd DSP loses Rs 75,000 in the name of SIM verification in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A retired deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was cheated on pretext of SIM verification, the cyber crooks siphoned off Rs 75,000 from his bank account, said the police on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshay Choudhary told Free Press that the retired DSP Sharad Teny received a phone call on February 5. The caller told the retired cop that his mobile SIM would soon be deactivate and to keep the number active he would have to pay a charge of Rs 10.

The caller sent him a link on the mobile phone asking him to click on it to pay the amount. Teny followed the procedure and a one-time password (OTP) was sent on his mobile phone. The caller asked him to share the OTP, which Teny did. As soon as the OTP was shared, he received a message saying that Rs 75,000 was withdrawn from his bank account.

The retired cop approached police and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case under section 420 of IPC and started investigations.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:00 PM IST