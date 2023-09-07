Renovated 154-Year-Old Golghar To Open For Public Next Month | Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists will be able to visit the renovated 154-year-old Golghar in Shahjahanabad locality of the Old City from October this year. The historical monument was constructed by Shahjehan Begum, the then ruler of the Bhopal State, in 1869 for use as her office.

As its name suggests, Golghar is round in shape and has more than two dozen rooms and halls. The renovation is being done by the MP Tourism Board at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

A mixture of slaked lime, glue and jaggery was used for the renovation. Water mixed with powdered Urad, Methi and Bel leaves was added to the mixture to prepare a paste which was used in place of cement for the brickwork.

Besides, a museum and research centre will come up in a building on the premises of Golghar. The museum will showcase antiquities excavated from different sites in Madhya Pradesh by the state archaeology department from 1958 onwards.

These antiquities number more than 10,000 and include ornaments made of stone, metal and ivory, remains of clay utensils, coins, toys etc.

These objects, excavated from sites in Mandsaur, Bhopal, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, Sehore, Badwani and Jabalpur, among other places, are presently stored in the fort at Islam Nagar near Bhopal and include both pre-historical and historical antiquities.

Besides, a library for researchers will also be established.

Ramesh Yadav, an archaeologist from the department said that the renovation work will be over by September 30 and so visitors will be able to see the renovated monument from October onwards. “The work on the museum will begin from October and will take about a year to complete,” Yadav added.

