Bhopal: After BMC, Neelbad Housing Project Comes Under RERA Hammer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has banned sale and transfer of any residential units built under PM Housing for All (HAF) in Neelbad. This is the third project to have come under the hammer of the RERA. Earlier, the authority had prohibited the municipal body from sale/transfer of any residential units under Kalkheda and Bhauri Projects for its failure to get the projects registered with the authority.

The Neelbad housing project, which also belongs to BMC, has been banned for the same reason. RERA has even imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on BMC for violating the norms. At Neelbad Dussehra Maidan, residential units LIG-Type A(2BHK), LIG-Type-B (2BHK) and LIG-Type-C(2BHK) - 20 houses in each category - costing Rs 26 lakh, Rs 23 lakh and Rs 22.50 lakh respectively have been constructed and advertisement for sale of units were released.

RTI activist Nitin Saxena, who had filed a petition, said that all the three projects of BMC—Kalkheda, Bhauri and now Neelbad under HAF have been banned as all three projects were executed without RERA registration. “ Had the BMC gone for registration of HAF projects, it would have to get approval from Town and Country (T&CP) which was very tough as all these projects were coming under the catchment of Upper Lake. So it took a short cut and went ahead with the projects without getting them registered.”

Municipal commissioner warned

As the Neelbad project was executed without registration with RERA, the municipal corporation has been barred from sale and transfer of the houses constructed under the project. RERA has also warned the municipal commissioner to ensure at all the housing projects being undertaken by them are duly registered with RERA or else he would be guilty of violation of section 69 of RERA Act.