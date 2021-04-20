Remdesivir theft in Bhopal: Former Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia quizzed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch police have quizzed the former superintendent of Hamidia hospital Dr ID Chaurasia in connection with theft of Remdesivir injections. Chaurasia resigned from the post on Monday citing personal reasons.

Besides, all the staff in store and others in hospital have been quizzed. Police said the modus operandi of crime is puzzling. Crime branch additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gopal Dhakad said the former superintendent has been quizzed and so far “we are clueless.”

He said 863 vials of Remdesivir were stolen from hospital’s store but there was no CCTV camera around. “Thus, no footage is available with us,” he said. The injections were stolen from hospital three days back.