Mumbai: 2,200 vials of Remdesivir meant for export seized; to distributed to hospitals

Mumbai police along with officials of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday carried out raids at two locations in Mumbai and seized 2,200 vials of Remdesivir - the antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 patients, which were meant to be exported.

Acting on a specific information, a raid was conducted at a warehouse of an exporter located at Marol in Andheri on Monday, and seized 2000 vials of the drug, the consignment belongs to a pharmaceutical company, said Mumbai police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police S Chaitanya.

In an another raid, 200 vials of Remdesivir were recovered from an exporter located at New Marine Lines. According to the police officials, The 2,200 vials have been taken into possession by FDA.

"These 2,200 Remdesivir vials were produced for export but were kept stocked by the exporters as there is a ban on the export of Remdesevir. Officials are following due procedure to make these vials available to hospitals," said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya.