Remain Alert, Let Nothing Come In Way Of Law & Order In State: Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Giving necessary guidelines regarding law and order situation in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the district collectors and SPs to coordinate with each other and take necessary action against those creating disturbance.

The CM also directed officials to continue monitoring the condition of crops, supply of fertilizers, power supply and timely payments to the beneficiaries of government-run schemes. “It is your duty to maintain the law and order and it’s my duty as well.

Remain alert and do not allow anything to disturb peace in the state,” said Chouhan while addressing a virtual conference of divisional commissioners, collectors and Inspector General of Police (IGPs) on Friday.

Expressing happiness over the revival of monsoon, the chief minister said that it would provide a new lease of life to Kharif crops. However, he said that compensation will be given to farmers whose crops like soybean have been damaged due to scanty rains.

Crop insurance amount would be distributed and relief be given under RBC 6 (4) after assessing the losses, he added. Chouhan said electricity (demand) is normal but the government was keeping a close eye on it. He directed officers to ensure ten hours of electricity supply to farmers.

The Chief Minister was also for coming out with an arrangement wherein farmers could be guided over how to save their crops. Stating that there was no shortage of fertilizer in the state, the Chief Minister said it was the responsibility of the district collector to ensure supply of fertilizer.

The district demand of fertilizer should be assessed and the state government should be informed about the same.

CM Chouhan also said that Mukyamantri 'Jan Awas Yojana' will be launched soon in the state to provide home to those who could not avail the benefit of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Awas Plus scheme.

The officials were also asked to ensure timely payment to the beneficiaries of the government-run schemes.

There should not be any problem in disbursing payment to beneficiaries due to the election related works or other works. The next installment of Ladli Behana Scheme will be disbursed during Ladli Behana Diwas programme in Gwalior on September 10.

Read Also Indore: Bikers Throw 30 Kg Stone On Audi After Argument Over Overtaking

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)