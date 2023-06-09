Religious conversion: Damoh school got clean chit in 2021

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Controversies over religious issues have always dogged Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh.

The controversies came to light, after the school was accused of forcing the students to wear Hijab, and the government ordered an inquiry into the case.

In 2021, Bajrang Dal complained to the district administration that the school was forcing the students to wear Burqa and recite the Holy Quran.

Nevertheless, the school got a clean chit after an inquiry. In the inquiry report, submitted on November 25, 2021, it was stated that the complaint of the Bajrang Dal was baseless on the grounds of statements made by the teachers and the students of the school.

Out of 1,116 students, 253 are Hindus. From the statements of the students and teachers of the Hindu community in the school, it is clear that they are neither forced to offer Namaz nor directed to wear Burqa.

The inquiry committee advised the school management to increase the number of Hindu students and teachers.

Other businesses run by school owner

During the inquiry, it has come to light that other than the school, its owner runs Ganga Jamuna Bidi Company, deals in Tendu leaf business, a cloth factory in Bhopal and owns thousands of acres in different places.

Besides, he runs a petrol pump, a pulses mill which supplies products to Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries. The owner of the school has many plots of land and offices in cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Bangalore and Hyderabad.