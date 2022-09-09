Rehti: Collector holds meeting on voter list revision

collector chairs meeting with BLO |

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore district collector Chandramohan Thakur held a meeting with the Block Level Officers on Thursday. SDM Radheshyam Baghel, Tehsildar Ashutosh Sharma, Jaipaal Singh Udke and others were present in the meeting.

At the meeting, collector interacted with BLOs to obtain information about the voter list revision and linking of Voter IDs with Aadhaar cards. Post this, he issued directives to include names of people who have attained 18 years of age in the voter list on the first day of January, April, July and October.

The voter list revision will continue till October 24, 2022. The draft of the voter list will be released on November 9 after which objections will be invited. They will be resolved till December 26, 2022, after which the final voter list will be published on January 5, 2023.