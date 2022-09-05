Rehti: Ayush hospital in Salkanpur soon, says CM Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): While conducting the review of Ayush department, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that preparations for setting up Ayush hospital in Salkanpur have begun. He said the hospital to be established in Rehti municipality in Sehore district would be built at a cost of Rs 9 crore and will have a nature park.

The hospital would provide benefits of Ayush scheme and Ayurvedic way of treatment to people. He asked Ayush department officials to ramp up their efforts to meet the objective.

Post this, Chouhan underlined Khushilal Ayurvedic college’s efforts to provide Ayurvedic treatment to people and asked them to publicise their accomplishments at national level.