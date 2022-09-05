e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRehti: Ayush hospital in Salkanpur soon, says CM Chouhan

Rehti: Ayush hospital in Salkanpur soon, says CM Chouhan

He said the hospital to be established in Rehti municipality in Sehore district would be built at a cost of Rs 9 crore and will have a nature park.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): While conducting the review of Ayush department, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that preparations for setting up Ayush hospital in Salkanpur have begun. He said the hospital to be established in Rehti municipality in Sehore district would be built at a cost of Rs 9 crore and will have a nature park.

The hospital would provide benefits of Ayush scheme and Ayurvedic way of treatment to people. He asked Ayush department officials to ramp up their efforts to meet the objective.

Post this, Chouhan underlined Khushilal Ayurvedic college’s efforts to provide Ayurvedic treatment to people and asked them to publicise their accomplishments at national level.

Read Also
Rehti: Pick-up vehicle ferrying Sagwan Silli seized
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Free residential coaching to SC-ST students for IIT-JEE

Bhopal: Free residential coaching to SC-ST students for IIT-JEE

Rehti: Ayush hospital in Salkanpur soon, says CM Chouhan

Rehti: Ayush hospital in Salkanpur soon, says CM Chouhan

Narmadapuram: Illegal portion of house of murder accused razed

Narmadapuram: Illegal portion of house of murder accused razed

Sehore: Special vehicles to collect floral waste, puja remains

Sehore: Special vehicles to collect floral waste, puja remains

Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards in Unchehara

Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards in Unchehara