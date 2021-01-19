Regular classes in Madhya Pradesh colleges to resume on Wednesday

Bhopal: All classes for all courses will resume in colleges across the state from Wednesday. A review meeting of the department of higher education was held on Monday to assess the situation. Colleges across the state were opened from January 1 in a phased manner. In the first phase, classes for those subjects having practical were resumed. In phase two, classes for students of UG and PG final year were started. Higher education minister had announced that regular classes for all courses and classes will be held regularly from January 20.

All colleges have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of Covid-19 guidelines. Written permission from parents is mandatory. Only those students wearing mask will be given entry in colleges.

Nevertheless, the staff of colleges is still apprehensive about attendance of students as at present only 15-35% of students are coming to attend classes. Some principals had also raised the issue that teachers were facing problems taking online classes and teaching in class simultaneously. However, officials of the directorate insisted that online classes will continue till things turn normal.