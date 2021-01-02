Madhya Pradesh: Remedial classes begin in colleges, some teachers say it is done to complete World Bank formality

BHOPAL: With opening of colleges across the state, the higher education department has also started remedial classes for students who are weak in certain subjects or topics. A section of teachers has termed the exercise as futile and one being done to complete the formality of World Bank.

About 200 colleges have been selected for World Bank programme and 141 colleges have been selected to hold remedial classes under the quality improvement programme. An amount of Rs 3 lakh per college is given for remedial classes. In all, Rs 4.23 crore have been sanctioned for the purpose.

“Due to Covid pandemic, complete schedule has gone haywire. The new session has hardly begun. What is the use of conducting remedial classes at this point of time?” retired professor Vijay Shah said.

Higher education department had issued letter to start remedial classes from December 20. Regular classes in colleges began from January 1 for science students. For final year students of UG and PG, classes will resume from January 10. Remaining classes will start from January 20 in the state.