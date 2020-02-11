Mumbai: Colleges conduct remedial classes for HSC students

Mumbai: With just a week before the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations, junior colleges have started special arrangements for students. Colleges have extended library timings for students to study and prepare, teachers are conducting ‘remedial coaching’ classes and are inviting visiting faculty from other colleges to explain the examination related procedures.

Authorities of junior colleges revealed they are conducting special classes both for students who are weak in their studies and also for those who have performed well.

Swapna Durve, vice-principal of Mithibai College, Vile Parle (west), said, “We are conducting remedial coaching classes for students who need help. We are identifying students who have not scored good marks in their preliminary examinations. In these classes, we are helping them on a one-to-one basis to solve their queries.”

These classes are helping students who do not attend private coaching classes or are shy to speak in front of the entire class. Durve added, “These students need help as they do not raise their doubts in the class.

They need special attention and we are helping them resolve last minute confusion. Some of them cannot afford to go to coaching classes so they need assistance.”

Visiting faculty are conducting examination oriented special lectures and are imparting examination related information to students. Umaji Maske, principal of Siddharth College, Churchgate, said, “We have invited visiting faculty to conduct examination oriented lectures in our college.

In these lectures, students are focusing on lessons which are extremely important from an examination point of view. Students can also ask basic examination related queries and have an open discussion with the faculty.”

In addition, colleges have extended library timings for students to get access to books, study and prepare. Jheel Sharma, a teacher said, “We have extended the closing time of the library from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Our libraries are now open from 7 am to 7 pm for students to access. Also, teachers are available in college during examination days if students need any help.”

Students will appear for the HSC (Class 12) board examinations from February 18 till March 23.