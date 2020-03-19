Register case for keeping Congress MLAs in captive: MP Ex-LoP Ajay Singh writes to DGP

BHOPAL: The former leader of opposition Ajay Singh has written to e DGP seeking registration of case for keeping 16 Congress MLAs in captivity in Bengaluru.

Singh in a letter to the top cop on Thursday said that the MLAs were not allowed to meet their family members and Congress leaders. The legislators were not free and regularly their location was changed, the letter read. The former leader of opposition alleged that MLAs were made to release fabricated video messages stating that they don’t want to meet anyone.

If the MLAs do not want to meet anyone or be a part of the Congress, then they should come freely back to their home and send a give a clear message, Singh said in his letter.

The congress leader has asked the DGP to conduct a police inquiry to find out the reality behind the staying of the MLAs in Bengaluru.