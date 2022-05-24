RedDot, break the silence and raise discourse; activation meet for Menstrual Hygiene day held 

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Over 180 participants joined an activation meet held on an online platform to plan and mark Menstrual Hygiene Day which falls on May 28. Youth groups and adolescents planned to create awareness, break stigma over the issue and use the opportunity of menstrual hygiene day to talk about menstruation in the week. They decided to share images with RedDot to break the silence and raise discourse.

Speaking at the meet UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh chief Margaret Gwada, said “According to NFHS (5) data, only 53.4 percent of rural women in Madhya Pradesh in age 15-24 use hygienic methods of protection during their menstrual periods, as compared to 72% in India. There is a need to ensure that adolescent girls and women have sustained access to safe sanitary absorbents and hygienic facilities.”

Speaking at the meet were adolescents Anjali from Damoh and Sonam from Bhopal who shared the challenge of myths and taboos they see around them on menstruation.

Jennifer Selvaraj, Menstrual Hygiene Expert spoke to the participants on various aspects of menstruation.

communication specialist, Anil Gulati and SBCC Specialist, UNICEF, MP Jhimly Baruah spoke on the plan for community outreach to mark MH day and social media engagement plan for the week.

Participants from World Vision, Ayan Welfare, Neovision, Child Rights Observatory and its network, Vasudha Sansthan, Muskan, Raws India, Aarambh, Uday Welfare, Mamta, Bachpan, Polaris Foundation, Institute of Livelihood Research participated in this meet.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:39 PM IST