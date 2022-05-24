Bhopal: MANIT professor couple bags sixth patent

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A Professor couple Savita and Gajendra Dixit in the city have been granted a patent by the Government of India for the new discovery of ‘modified concrete structure.

Savita and Gajendra are professors in Chemistry and Mechanical Engineering departments in Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT). They said that the sixth patent before that they had been granted five other patents for their discoveries.

Savita said they did a detailed study of the percentage ratio of elements found in silica, fiber, GGBs, fumes, etc. By mixing dust etc. in a particular proportion, with the help of this, construction work like concrete bricks and floor blocks can be done. This will reduce our dependence on cement by about 30%.

The test also shows that the quality and strength of these concrete bricks made of silica, fiber, GGBs, fumes, etc. is higher than the concrete bricks made of cement and their cost of manufacturing is also less, she added.

The couple has been working jointly for the past 20 years through their discoveries to re-use, unusable waste items so that the environment can be made sustainable

Savita says that her husband has played an important role in testing, conducting, and conforming this entire research work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:33 PM IST