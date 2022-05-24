Bhopal: College Chalo Abhiyan; MLB professors visit schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 11 professors from the Government Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls’ Autonomous College visited 55 schools in the city to tell the students about the New Education Policy.

They also distributed a booklet explaining the process for admission to the college. The students were told that the process of admission to the college is online and fully transparent.

They were also informed that the college ensures skill development of the students under its Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell. Also, the students can benefit from various schemes of the state government for girl students. Free stationery and books are provided to students from the minority communities and those suffering from physical disabilities.

The students were informed that the College has a hostel and is a ragging-free campus. It has facilities for sports and games. The visit was a part of the College Chalo Abhiyan, conducted under the overall direction of the college principal Mamta Chansoria.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:07 PM IST