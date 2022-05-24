Bhopal: Five cyber fraudsters arrested from Gurugram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal cyber police have arrested five fraudsters from Gurugram in Haryana for duping a person while posing as credit card officers of a private bank, said police on Monday.

With the help of a technical team, the police arrested Kamal Saini, Dinesh Meena, Avinash Kashyap, Dhorav and Goutam Keshri from Gurugram. The police have seized 17 mobile phones, 36 SIM cards and 15 ATM cards from them.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that on April 7, resident Roshan Verma filed a complaint that a person posing as a bank credit card officer siphoned off Rs 99,928 from his account.

He added that he received a call from a private bank and was told to redeem the credit card points. He was told to share the account details, which he did. Soon after, the amount was withdrawn. The case was registered against the accused under Section 420 of IPC.

According to Amit Kumar, this is not the first fraudulent act committed by the accused. Their bank and other details will reveal more such cases.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:01 AM IST