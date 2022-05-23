Bhopal: Landscape painting workshop from May 26

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sarjana Academy for Design and Fine Arts is going to organise a Landscape Painting Workshop from May 26.

The five-day offline workshop will be conducted under the direction of senior artist Vinay Sapre.

In the workshop, participants can learn the basics of landscape painting, perspective, proportion, composition, trees, natural forms, human figures. There will also be outdoor sessions for two days in the workshop, in which a demonstration of landscape painting will also be held.

Students above 14 years of age, art teachers, art hobbyists and practising artists can take part in the workshop. Certificates and group photos will be given to all the participants of the workshop. Interested people can contact on 9926343930 for registration.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:27 PM IST