Bhopal: Classical dance, songs presented under Kalotsav-2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Kalanjali presented classical dance, which delighted the audience at Ravindra Bhavan on Saturday. The programme was held under Kalotsav 2022.

Kalanjali, an organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional Indian classical dance and art forms, had organised the concert as part of its 23rd annual fest.

The programme began with Gajavadana Stuti, a composition of Papanasham Shiva in raag Shivranjani, presented by eight students. This was followed by Jatiswaram and Shabdam presented by 18 students.

The folk dance section consisted of Gujarati and Punjabi forms. The energetic performance of dancers enthralled the audience.

The main highlight of the programme was Rangarohan (first performance on stage) performed by 21 child artistes as pushpanjali and alarippu, which is the first stage of the dance in Bharatanatyam.

Artistes presented carnatic songs. The event ended with a dance drama Tamasoma Jyotir Gamaya taken from Keno Upanishad. Guru Pradeep Krishnan choreographed the dance and directed the event.

Managing Director, MP Tourism Development Corporation, S Vishwanathan and director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi, were chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:39 PM IST