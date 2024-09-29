 Ratapani Sanctuary Seeks Tiger Reserve Status; Residents Of Two Villages Agree For Evacuation
Ratapani Sanctuary Seeks Tiger Reserve Status; Residents Of Two Villages Agree For Evacuation

The relocation of the remaining villages will be a gruelling task for the forest officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
Ratapani Sanctuary | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratapani Sanctuary is stretching its arms to get the status of a tiger reserve and the government is serious in this regard. However, as many as 32 villages are located inside the core area of the sanctuary and relocation of these villages is an uphill task for the forest officials.

Currently, two villages—Neelgarh and Dhunwani—have agreed for evacuation. The forest department has searched land for relocation in Goharganj and Sultanpur. The residents of two more villages have in principle agreed for relocation. The relocation of the remaining villages will be a gruelling task for the forest officials.

However, they are hopeful that gradually, the villagers will give consent to relocation in lieu of compensation. Sources in the sanctuary said a notification is needed to declare the sanctuary as a tiger reserve. It is most likely that the notification for tiger reserve would be done by the year's end. There are around 70 to 90 tigers moving in the sanctuary, which is spread till Obedullaganj and Dewas.

The numbers of tigers in the sanctuary are sufficient to declare it as a tiger reserve. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is deeply interested to get tiger reserve status for the sanctuary. In every wildlife board meeting, he grills the forest officials by asking them about the progress related to Ratapani Sanctuary.  

‘Evacuation after consent of villagers’ Forest minister Ramnivas Rawat said the villages inside the core area of Ratapani Sanctuary will be evacuated after getting the due consent of the villagers.

Date of opening extended by 15 days

As the rainfall activities are continuing, hence the administration of Ratapani Sanctuary has decided to extend the date of opening the sanctuary for fifteen more days. A forest officer said the roads are in a torn state due to the rains. Owing to this reason, vehicles are unable to go inside the sanctuary. This is the reason that the decision to open sanctuary for the public has been extended till 15 more days.

