Rape Accused, Brother Booked For Threatening Survivor To Withdraw Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gautam Nagar police have registered a case against a rape accused and his brother for threatening the survivor to withdraw the case going on in the court, police said on Wednesday.

The police said efforts are underway to arrest accused and his brother. Investigating officer (IO) Priyamvada Singh said 34-year-old was raped last year by a local resident Danish.

He was arrested and produced in the court where case trial is on. When he came out of jail on bail, he began mounting pressure on survivor to withdraw the case.

On Sunday, the woman was on way to Karond when Danish and his brother Aman waylaid her. They mounted pressure on her to withdraw the case and threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman approached Gautam Nagar police on Wednesday who have registered a case and launched efforts to arrest him.

