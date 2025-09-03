 Ramayana, Gita And Vedas On Shelves Of Congress Headquarters Library In Bhopal
Ramayana, Gita And Vedas On Shelves Of Congress Headquarters Library In Bhopal

Move seen as a reply to BJP’s anti-Hindu propaganda

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Ramayana, Gita And Vedas On Shelves Of Congress Headquarters Library | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu scriptures like the Ramayana, the Bhagwat Gita and the Vedas are kept at the Congress headquarters here, to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) propaganda that the Congress in anti-Hindu and also to give information to the party leaders.

The party set up a library at the party headquarters here on August 30.

He said that at present around 1200 books were kept and a special section would be created in which all religious books will be kept. The reader would have to follow sanctity while reading the books, he said. 

