Ramayana, Gita And Vedas On Shelves Of Congress Headquarters Library In Bhopal

Ramayana, Gita And Vedas On Shelves Of Congress Headquarters Library | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu scriptures like the Ramayana, the Bhagwat Gita and the Vedas are kept at the Congress headquarters here, to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) propaganda that the Congress in anti-Hindu and also to give information to the party leaders.

The party set up a library at the party headquarters here on August 30.

To note, BJP leaders in the state attack the Congress on many fronts, calling it anti-Hindu. To give a reply to the BJP, the party decided to set up a library in which Hindu religious texts as well as those of other religions along with the biographies of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and other Congress leaders are kept.

Party leader Bhupendra Gupta informed that the objective of the library was to give correct information about the freedom movement to the party leaders and visitors.

He said that at present around 1200 books were kept and a special section would be created in which all religious books will be kept. The reader would have to follow sanctity while reading the books, he said.