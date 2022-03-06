Rajgarh: Two youths come forward to help malnourished kids

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths from Narsinghgarh, Ram Gupta and Krishna Gupta, have come forward to work towards eradicating malnutrition from the city.

They reached to meet collector Harsh Dixit on Saturday with Rs 20,000 they had saved so far to use it to for the malnourished children.

Dixit told the students about the programme, Adopt an Anganwadi, and asked them to use the money for the children of any Anganwadi they adopt.

Ram is second year student pursuing bachelor in science while Krishna is in class 10.

After talking to the collector, both the youths returned to Narsinghgarh in search of an Anganwadi they would adopt.

They contacted the programme officer to know about the programme in detail and how they can help the malnourished through the same.

Both the youths have been working for the society in collaboration with Gayatri Parivar for long.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:10 AM IST