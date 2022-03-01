Rajgarh: Make plantation drive people's movement, says collector Harsh Dikshi

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Harsh Dikshit on Monday urged residents of Rajgarh to make tree plantation a people's movement to translate Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's dreams of keeping the state green and clean into reality.

He asked the officials, sub-divisional officers, chief executive officers, civic bodies and voluntary organisations to work together from March 1 to 5 to plant as many saplings as possible.

Thirty-seven government institutions have been told to plant 10,000 saplings in the district under the campaign.

He said that saplings should be planted on the premises of the government buildings, industrial units, corporations, warehouses, schools, colleges, Aganwadi centres, student hostels and on the Panchayat office campuses.

He said that the organisations and the individuals who plant saplings should take care of them.

The plants, available in the nurseries of the forest department, horticulture department, and the agriculture department, should be maintained according to norms.

Each person associated with the plantation drive can inform people about it through an App with a photograph, he said. Everyone should upload the photograph of the saplings they are planting through ìVayudoot Ankurî App, he said.

Besides, after planting a sapling, one can give a missed call on the phone number 0755-2706666 between March 1 and March 5.

He also said that those who will take part in community plantation drive can also give a missed call, he said at a meeting with officials on Monday.

46,700 saplings to be planted in Morena

Morena: Collector B Kartikeyan has appealed to the officials, employees, voluntary organisations and social workers to take part in ëAnkur Mahaabhiyaní and plant saplings from March 1 to March 5.

Kartikeyan fixed a target for planting 46, 700 saplings and said that such a drive was launched last year too. The governmentís aim is to plant as many saplings as possible, which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will review at a collectorsí conference on March 12, the collector said.

Kartikeyan issued the directive at a meeting in which chief executive officer Roshan Kumar Singh and other officials were present.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:34 AM IST